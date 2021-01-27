Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.08 and last traded at $98.58. Approximately 9,770,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,329,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

