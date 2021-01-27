Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 3,542,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 1,032,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

The stock has a market cap of $279.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

