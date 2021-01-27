Applied Research Investments LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.5% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $8.30 on Wednesday, reaching $761.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,415. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $790.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.