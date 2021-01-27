Applied Research Investments LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 2.5% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after buying an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

NYSE EDU traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.71. 6,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.59. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

