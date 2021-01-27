Applied Research Investments LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.41 on Wednesday, reaching $469.87. 49,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.40. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

