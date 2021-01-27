Applied Research Investments LLC Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 7.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 880.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 19.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.71. 424,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,402,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

