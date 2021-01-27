Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 841,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 901,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

APTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. Analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 46.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $294,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

