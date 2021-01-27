AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.74. 2,671,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,905,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

AQB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $596.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

