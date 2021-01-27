Aragon (ANT) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $142.24 million and $40.06 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00011754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00921303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.53 or 0.04439854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017996 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.