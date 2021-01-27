ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Trading Down 6.2%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 693,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 593,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The stock has a market cap of $39.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.18.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

