Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $$23.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $23.29.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

