Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004748 BTC on exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00047291 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,069,060 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.