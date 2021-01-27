Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.68. 982,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 763,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNC. Benchmark raised their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

