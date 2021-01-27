Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.68. 982,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 763,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNC. Benchmark raised their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.
About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.
Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.