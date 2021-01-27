Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 6.3%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.90. 1,520,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 791,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 176.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 167,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.