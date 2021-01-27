Ardor Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Ardor has a total market cap of $71.84 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.83 or 0.01700070 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

