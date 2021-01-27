Arepacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 68% against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $29,731.85 and approximately $27.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,137,064 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.