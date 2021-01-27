Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 85,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,589. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

