Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $7.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

