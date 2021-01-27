Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Amgen by 68.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after buying an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.60. The stock had a trading volume of 121,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,070. The company has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.37. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

