Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 3,725 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

NYSE:MCD traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.78. 152,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,320. The firm has a market cap of $156.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

