Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 3,736 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Stryker by 32.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,734. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

