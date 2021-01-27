Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 6,503 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

