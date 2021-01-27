Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 296,840 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.91% of ITT worth $60,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

