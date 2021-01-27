Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 58,424 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.61% of Burlington Stores worth $106,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000.

BURL stock opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.68.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

