Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $225.43 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 180.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,890.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,773.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,636.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.