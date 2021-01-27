Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $47.71 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,082 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 74,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $322.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

