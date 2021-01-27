Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $82.06 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,219 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Pinterest worth $82,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,694,040 shares of company stock worth $178,591,046 over the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

