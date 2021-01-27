Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,072 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $54,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

