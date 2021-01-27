ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 3rd (NASDAQ:ARYA)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:ARYA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 3rd. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYA opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth $10,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $8,576,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

