AS Roma Fan Token Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00013915 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $4.97 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AS Roma Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00052338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00134956 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00288717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00069519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036300 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.