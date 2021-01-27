Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) traded down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.00. 2,078,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,916,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

