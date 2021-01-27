Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.65. Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 1,010,102 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

In other news, insider James Parsons bought 174,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,448.82 ($13,651.45).

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

