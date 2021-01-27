Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Shares Gap Down to $352.00

Shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $352.00, but opened at $342.00. Ascential plc (ASCL.L) shares last traded at $343.61, with a volume of 321,921 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 317.44 ($4.15).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 371.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 323.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

