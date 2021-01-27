Asch (XAS) Price Hits $0.0124

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Asch has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $5,703.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Asch has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00051037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00134426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00295643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00070442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036824 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

