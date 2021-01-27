ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 613,519 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.35% of ASE Technology worth $44,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 891,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,930 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 213,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.