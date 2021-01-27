Ashland Global (ASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ashland Global stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

