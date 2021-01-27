Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology accounts for 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Aspen Technology worth $29,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $147.53.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

