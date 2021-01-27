Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.29-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $731-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.47 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.29-5.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 716,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,961. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $147.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.82. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.