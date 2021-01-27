ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

1/25/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

1/13/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

1/13/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

12/14/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/1/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY remained flat at $$12.71 during trading on Wednesday. 71,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.