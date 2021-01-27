Asura Coin Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Asura Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Asura Coin has a market capitalization of $53,335.46 and approximately $40.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00134299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00290750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Asura Coin Token Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . The official message board for Asura Coin is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin

