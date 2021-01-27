Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ AY traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.