ATN (ATN) Hits Market Capitalization of $627,108.42

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. ATN has a market cap of $627,108.42 and $12,241.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00909542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04403381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017602 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.