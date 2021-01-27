Atotech Limited Plans $701 Million IPO for February 4th (ATC)

Atotech Limited (ATC) expects to raise $701 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, February 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 34,200,000 shares at $19.00-$22.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Atotech Limited generated $1.2 billion in revenue and $7.6 million in net income. Atotech Limited has a market cap of $3.7 billion.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, BMO Capital Markets and HSBC served as the underwriters for the IPO and Mischler Financial Group was co-manager.

Atotech Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are the leading global provider of specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, and service for high-growth technology applications. We are #1 in the global EL plating chemistry market, #1 in the global GMF plating chemistry market, and the #1 global manufacturer of horizontal plating equipment for PCB production. Our solutions are used in a wide variety of attractive end-markets, including smartphones, communication infrastructure, cloud computing infrastructure, computing and consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and automotive surface finishing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as heavy machinery and household appliances. “.

Atotech Limited was founded in 2018 and has 3783 employees. The company is located at William Street, West Bromwich West Midlands, B70 0BG United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at +44 (0) 121 606 7777 or on the web at http://www.atotech.com.

