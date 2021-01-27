AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

