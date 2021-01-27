AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

