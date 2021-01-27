Audius (AUDIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.46 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Audius has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

