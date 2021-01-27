Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 939 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 219,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

