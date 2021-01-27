Aurora Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.18 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $483,125.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.32 or 0.04357763 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

