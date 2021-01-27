Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Down 6.3%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $272.70 and last traded at $273.47. 2,712,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,674,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

