Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Down 6.3%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $272.70 and last traded at $273.47. 2,712,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,674,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.75.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
