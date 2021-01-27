Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 7.4%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.67 and last traded at $123.44. 3,701,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average session volume of 744,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHM. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Autohome by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Autohome by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 581,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,855,000 after purchasing an additional 88,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Autohome by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 451,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

